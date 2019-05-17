United Wholesale Mortgage has announced two additions to its executive team to help grow its broker channel, naming Blake Kolo chief business officer and Lee Jelenic chief innovation officer.

UWM said the two new hires will focus on improving product innovation and business growth.

Kolo served previously as managing director and leadership advisor for the Siegfried Group, where he worked for six years helping grow the company’s Detroit office.

Jelenic was previously CEO of Ford Commercial Solutions, a division of Ford Motor Company, where he worked for 11 years. He also served as vice president of Marketing at the Ford Motor Credit Company, where he headed the company’s marketing, fintech and business development efforts. Prior to that, he spent four years in capital markets at JPMorgan.

“We are ecstatic to add a pair of innovative leaders to our team. Blake and Lee are exactly the kind of people who will help lead UWM into the future and they are fully committed to helping our mortgage broker partners grow,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM. “They are in complete alignment with our company from a leadership vision and culture standpoint.”