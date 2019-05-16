The HousingWire News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. Click below to listen.

Each week, Gaffney interviews financial services experts who can make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

This week, Gaffney interviews Alpa Lally, Experian’s vice president of data business at consumer information services. In an engaging conversation, Gaffney and Lally sit down to discuss the best ways consumers can improve their credit scores.

Lally speaks personally about the impact of having a limited credit history and how new forms of data streams can improve access to credit for consumers, giving lenders a clearer picture of consumer creditworthiness and risk. As an American immigrant, Lally brings listeners a unique perspective from within the credit reporting services.