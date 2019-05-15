In an effort to give Realtors working with commercial real estate the opportunity to reach a wider audience, the National Association of Realtors announced it has entered into a partnership with commercial real estate platform Brevitas.

The association explained in a press release that the partnership with Brevitas will offer Realtors working in commercial real estate the ability to reach more people in the CRE marketplace.

“The partnership with Brevitas brings another leading and innovative program to NAR’s technology toolkit. One of my initiatives as CEO was to create a dynamic, competitive real estate market that will help NAR advance our members-first mission for years to come,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in a statement. “The Brevitas platform will help Realtors grow their business in an industry of rapidly evolving technology and strong competition.”

Brevitas is a commercial real estate sales platform that connects brokers with purchase-ready investors from its database.

The company’s collaboration with NAR’s app, Realtors Property Resource, will provide Realtors with a collection of property search and marketing tools, the group said.

“Brevitas is thrilled to be working with NAR to provide Realtors with data driven, real-time insights into commercial listings and a custom suite of marketing services. This partnership will allow NAR members to source and close deals more effectively and efficiently to increase business and productivity,” said Ardian Zagari, Brevitas co-founder and CEO.