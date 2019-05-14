In a partnership that brings together two HousingWire 2019 HW Tech100 honorees, Roostify is partnering with Docutech to bring eSignature technology to Roostify’s digital mortgage platform.

The integration will allow Roostify users to view, complete, and eSign documents all within Roostify’s platform.

And that’s a big deal considering the companies that use Roostify to power their digital mortgage experience, including JPMorgan Chase, LendingTree, Guild Mortgage, and TD Bank, to name a few.

According to Roostify and Docutech, the integration uses Docutech’s ConformX dynamic document generation engine and Solex eSign platforms, which will enable mortgage disclosure documents to be created and presented to the consumer for completion and signature without having to use an outside application.

Roostify’s platform is also accessible on mobile devices, meaning borrowers can complete the mortgage process from their mobile device, which the companies expect will lead to faster closing times.

Beyond the eSignature technology, the Docutech integration also gives Roostify’s customers access to eClosing solutions, which “enable a more efficient and streamlined closing experience for consumers, lenders, and third parties,” the companies said.

The partnership is essential, the companies said, as more borrowers are expecting a fully digital mortgage process.

“Today’s consumers want a frictionless experience in everything they do. This expectation translates over to big life events including buying a home,” said Rajesh Bhat, CEO of Roostify. “Our integration with Docutech enables a completely seamless, best-in-class experience, while maintaining the highest level of security and compliance to keep users’ personal information secure.”

Amy Brandt, the president and CEO of Docutech, said the company is “thrilled” to partner with Roostify to bring a “world class” experience to borrowers.

“Digital mortgage solutions are now available to more consumers than ever as the largest lenders across the country are embracing the technology to make it happen,” Brandt said. “The integration between Roostify and Docutech marries two companies whose objectives are to provide the best possible solution to lenders, and ultimately consumers, when applying and completing a mortgage.”

The partnership is also big for Docutech, which now has its technology as part of two of the biggest digital mortgage platforms. Last year, Docutech announced a similar integration with digital mortgage software provider Blend.