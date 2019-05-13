The Federal Housing Finance Agency has hired three new senior advisors as its new director, Mark Calabria, prepares to shake up the agency and make his mark on the nation’s housing finance policies.

The agency announced the appointment of Clinton Jones as senior advisor for legal affairs and policy, Lynn Fisher as senior advisor for economics and Matt Grinney as senior communications and policy advisor.

A former staffer at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Fannie Mae, Jones worked previously as senior counsel and staff leader for Insurance and Housing in the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

Fisher comes to the agency from the American Enterprise Institute, where she was a resident scholar and co-director of the Housing Center. She was also VP of research and economics at the Mortgage Bankers Association and served on the faculties of the University of North Carolina, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Washington State University.

Grinney worked most recently as associate director of speechwriting for Vice President Mike Pence – who his new boss also worked with, as chief economist.