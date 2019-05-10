LendingPad, a 2019 HW Tech100 winner, is partnering with My Mortgage Trainer to provide LendingPad LOS clients a discounted rate on mortgage license education training.

The company announced that lenders using its LOS platform will be able to access the NMLS-approved education needed to obtain or renew a mortgage license.

"LendingPad is working to level the playing field for small to medium-sized brokers and lenders," said Wes Yuan, LendingPad’s managing director. "The integration with My Mortgage Trainer is one of the ways we will continue to provide brokers and lenders with the best tools in the marketplace which they can leverage quickly, easily, and cost-effectively for their compliance needs."

The company announced that after the first stage of the partnership, licensing education and compliance training will be offered to LendingPad’s LOS clients at a discounted rate, it explained in a press release. LendingPad also announced that the firms have reached an agreement to integrate license and education compliance tracking information into LendingPad’s platform to increase efficiency and ease of compliance tracking for lenders and brokers.