The HousingWire News Podcast is a weekly wrap of the top news stories by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney. Click below to listen.

Every week, Gaffney interviews financial services experts who can make sense of the latest headlines, sponsored by our partners at Blend.

This week, Gaffney interviews John Pataky, TIAA Bank’s EVP and chief consumer and commercial banking executive. With GDP coming in strong, is the chance of recession finally remote, or is the sky falling? Pataky also talks about "looser" underwriting standards on the back of a recent relaunch of no income, no asset mortgages. Plus, if your tech isn't what Millennials want, can you survive long term?

Listen below!