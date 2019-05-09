Real estate technology company HouseCanary has hired Jeff Somers as president and chief operating officer.

As such, Somers will lead business operations as HouseCanary – a Tech100 winner in 2018 and 2019 – focuses on developing its ComeHome product and growing its institutional investor client list.

This is the second leadership shuffle the company has made recently. Last month, it announced the hire of a new chief product officer to oversee its product development as it eyes plans for growth.

Somers brings his extensive experience in the tech sector to the team. He worked previously as president of digital insurance company Insureon, and prior to that, he was chief product officer at Ticketmaster. He has also held roles at tech giants like eBay, Microsoft, Zillow and Amazon.

“Jeff brings a unique perspective and skill set to the HouseCanary leadership team and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with him,” said the company’s co-founder and CEO Jeremy Sicklick.

“His experience in product development, as well as his background working with global marketplaces will be key as we scale the company and expand into new areas,” Sicklick added.

Somers said HouseCanary is a proven disruptor that is bringing greater transparency and predictability into residential real estate.

“The company has enterprise-grade technology, great customers and a very robust product roadmap,” Somers said. “I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and help HouseCanary grow as it embarks into an exciting new chapter.”