More than a quarter of mortgaged properties in the U.S. were rich with equity in the first quarter of 2019.

This is down just one half a percent from the previous quarter, ATTOM Data Solutions revealed in its latest Home Equity & Underwater Report. It’s also slightly less than the percentage of equity levels seen one year ago.

Still, 14.4 million U.S. properties are equity-rich, meaning the mortgage liens against them have a loan-to-value ratio of 50% or less.

This is up from five years ago, when just under 10 million properties were considered equity-rich.

Where are homeowners amassing the greatest amounts of equity? In California, of course.

Cities in the Golden state dominated the list of those with the greatest number of equity-rich properties, with San Jose topping the list, followed by San Francisco, Los Angeles, Santa Rosa and San Diego.

The top five ZIP codes with the greatest number of equity-rich properties were all located in the San Jose and San Francisco markets.

Here are the top five states with the highest share of equity-rich properties:

1. California: 43%

2. Hawaii: 38.1%

3. New York: 34.2%

4. Washington: 33.2%

5. Vermont: 32.8%

Here is an interactive map from ATTOM where you can explore equity levels by ZIP code: