Portland-based WFG National Title Insurance Company has named Brandon Baker president of its Dallas-Fort Worth division.

As such, Baker will manage the day-to-day administrative operations for the DFW market, including working with the WFG team to establish short and long-term goals, plans and strategies. He will also be recruiting additional revenue-producing employees to add to the company’s branches.

Baker recently served as vice president at another title company, where he was responsible for strategic growth, fee attorney operations and recruiting. Prior to that, he held several executive sales positions.

“Brandon’s experience is a valuable asset to WFG,” Rob Sherman, senior vice president and regional director at WFG. “He has demonstrated his leadership skills in maximizing growth through internal collaboration as well as in developing client relationships and cultivating talent within the industry. He’s a great addition to the team.”