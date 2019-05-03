ARMCO, a provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, recently announced Kyle Kehoe joined the company as its chief revenue officer.

“We are proud to announce Kyle as ARMCO’s chief revenue officer, and thrilled to have him on our executive team,” ARMCO CEO Avi Naider said. “His strategic vision, industry leadership, commercial acumen and personal integrity are the qualities we seek in our executive team.”

In his new role, Kehoe will be responsible for accelerating ARMCO’s organic revenue growth, as well as guiding the development and commercialization of the company’s next generation of products and services.

“I look forward to helping lenders, servicers, banks and other financial institutions achieve the increased revenue, reduced risk, and enhanced client experiences that come from choosing ARMCO as a technology partner,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe has 20 years of experience as an executive and revenue leader, previously holding roles at companies like CRIF Lending Solutions, MeridianLink, Yodlee and Equifax.

“I believe we drafted a high-impact player in Kyle, one who has delivered results across two decades and through some tough industry cycles,” ARMCO President Phil McCall said.

