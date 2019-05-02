Cherry Creek Mortgage, one of Colorado’s largest mortgage lenders, is expanding into a pair of new states.

The lender announced this week that is now lending in Wyoming and Montana after opening offices in each of those states.

“Over the last 32 years, we’ve experienced tremendous growth, and we are proud to continue expanding throughout the United States,” said Jeff May, Cherry Creek Mortgage president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to supporting homebuyers in Wyoming and Montana with a personalized home financing experience that's tailored to their unique needs.”

The company is headquartered in Colorado and is licensed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.