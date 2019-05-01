Fannie Mae reported Wednesday it posted a comprehensive income of $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to the company’s quarterly earnings report.

The first quarter's income is down from the fourth quarter's $3.2 billion, and also sits below the first quarter of 2018 when Fannie saw a comprehensive income of $3.9 billion.

The company’s net income came in at $2.4 billion this quarter, down from $3.2 billion last quarter and $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Fannie Mae also announced it provided $102 billion in liquidity to the mortgage market in the first quarter, falling from $122.5 billion last quarter and $124 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Overall, through its purchases and guarantees of mortgages, Fannie Mae financed 527,000 home purchases, refinancings or rental units this quarter.

A total of $85.1 billion in liquidity was awarded to the single-family mortgage market, which is an estimated market share of 36% for the first quarter of 2019.

The company also financed 171,000 multifamily units this quarter, providing $16.9 billion in multifamily financing.

All in all, its Multifamily net income came in at $575 million in Q1 of 2019, retreating from $580 million in Q4 of 2018.

The GSE will now pay out $2.4 billion to the U.S. Treasury if the Federal Housing Finance Agency agrees to a dividend in this amount. In February, Fannie Mae paid out $3.2 billion to the Treasury.