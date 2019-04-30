Lender and servicer Planet Home Lending announced it opened its first regional operating center in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas.

The company explained that the 25,000-square-foot facility accommodates about 130 employees, and offers space for additional employees. According to a press release, the center will house team members from the company’s legal and enterprise risk management, credit policy, origination support service, national operations, human resources, IT, project management and servicing departments.

Planet employees and departments previously based in Dallas have now relocated to the new office.

"As Planet Home Lending grows, we can tap into Dallas' significant mortgage industry talent pool. It's also a central meeting location for our executives and leadership, who are based in multiple states," said Suzy Lindblom, Planet Home Lending’s executive vice president of national operations. "The ROC gives us additional leverage in assisting our clients in Planet Home Lending's national footprint.”

The company explained in a press release that its grown its employee base by 22% since 2017 to support growth in its retail business and its expanding correspondent and subservicing businesses.

"Dallas is an enhancement to our already remarkable sites, like Meriden, Conn.; Tampa, Fla.; Columbia, Md.; and Rochester and Melville, New York," Lindblom added. "The Dallas site supports our talented local mortgage processors as well as sales professionals in our regional offices and our national retention retail hubs."

