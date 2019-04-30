Two Florida-based reverse mortgage firms have merged in a move they say will better serve customers in a changing market environment.

Access Reverse Mortgage announced that it has merged with Reverse Mortgage Advisors.

Reverse Mortgage Advisors owner Robert Wyatt and his team will join Access Reverse Mortgage, which was founded by Malcolm Tennant and has served the Tampa Bay area since 2005.

Wyatt is a Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional and a Certified Senior Advisor. He has served 12 terms on the board of directors of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association and has been on the board of the Florida Council on Aging.

“The timing is right to merge our talent with the Access Mortgage team,” said Wyatt. “Mac and Pam Tennant have led their company responsibly with the highest of integrity.”

Tennant, president of Access Reverse Mortgage and a CRMP, said the merger is a means to adapt to changes he is seeing in the market right now.

“We are seeing reverse mortgages being used in financial planning strategies as an effective means of enhancing retirement plans for Baby Boomers,” said Tennant. “The opportunity to collaborate with someone of Mr. Wyatt’s stature along with his experienced team enhances our ability to provide personalized professional consultation that financial planners expect for their sophisticated clients.”