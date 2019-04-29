American Advisors Group announced the launch Monday of an expanded set of resources designed to help its wholesale partners elevate their reverse mortgage business.

AAG said its 700-plus wholesale partners can use the new online portal to access product information, webinars, news and market statistics.

AAG is ranked No. 1 in reverse mortgage lending overall with 30% of the market’s share, according to the most recent data from Reverse Market Insight, but it’s No. 4 in wholesale business.

It seems the lender’s enhanced commitment to its wholesale partners is designed to help it climb the ranks.

Now, brokers who work with AAG have access to sales team development training; a compliance review of marketing content; customizable marketing materials; fixed- and variable-rate proprietary reverse mortgage products; and lender support and expert processing teams.

“This year, AAG made significant changes to our operations division to ensure that our wholesale partners receive the highest level of service support possible, including faster and easier loan processing,” said Joe Stephenson, AAG’s SVP of Operations.

AAG’s executive VP of Alternative Distribution, Jesse Allen, also stressed the lender’s renewed investment in its wholesale channel.

“AAG Wholesale has one of the industry’s most experienced sales leaders in Kim Smith, and has been investing in every aspect of the division, from our top-notch account executives and partner support, to our loan underwriting and processing operations,” Allen said. “With the launch of AAG & You, Better Together, wholesale brokers across the country now have greater access to AAG’s industry-leading sales and marketing support and best-in-class training.”