The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced Sheila Greenwood will join the agency as director of External Relations. As such, she will oversee the Office of Congressional Affairs and Communications, managing stakeholder outreach.

Greenwood has an extensive career in housing finance. She worked previously as policy associate director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Prior to that, she was chief of staff to Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and assistant secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations at HUD.



“I am pleased that Sheila will be joining me at FHFA," said Director Mark Calabria.​ “Her management and housing experience are uniquely suited to the mission of FHFA.”