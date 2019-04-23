In a partnership that brings together two of HousingWire Magazine’s 2019 HW Tech100 honorees, Maxwell announced this week that its digital mortgage software is now available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass.

According to Maxwell, its point-of-sale cloud software is now integrated with and available through Encompass.

The company said that the integration will allow lenders to send loan applications, synchronize borrower documents, and trigger status notifications to borrowers and real estate agents without needing to leave Maxwell’s platform.

“Lending teams spend a lot of time jumping between different platforms to move a loan from application to clear-to-close,” said Lindsay Hunt, head of product at Maxwell.

“Maxwell has always prioritized the human element in our software – it’s what we stand for,” Hunt continued. “We built our integration with Ellie Mae’s Digital Mortgage Solution to solve this and design a best-in-class experience that seamlessly links both platforms for the user.”

Beyond that, Maxwell said the integration will allow loan officers to spend more time working with their borrowers rather than working on administrative tasks.

“Data integrity is the foundation for the digital transformation we are witnessing today in the mortgage industry,” Maxwell CEO and Co-Founder John Paasonen said.

“In order to seamlessly connect the dots, Ellie Mae and Maxwell collaborated to unite Ellie Mae’s system-of-record with Maxwell’s breakthrough point-of-sale platform, allowing our mutual customers to deliver a leading experience to their borrowers and team members alike,” Paasonen added. “We are excited for a long, successful collaboration with Ellie Mae.”