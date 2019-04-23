If you run in retail loan officer circles, you may have heard of Stryker.

Most recently, Jim Stryker provided some of the rocket fuel behind the Loan Officer recruiting efforts at Guaranteed Rate, where he reportedly helped run the retail mortgage giant's efforts in the Western part of the U.S.

And now, Stryker is joining another major mortgage player, Movement Mortgage, to lead sales and business development across the same market. Stryker also has held leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

This news is a first for LendingLife readers, and bodes well for Movement as it looks to expand in markets, riding on the success of its acquisition of Eagle Home Mortgage.

“I am honored, grateful and incredibly excited to be at Movement Mortgage,” Stryker tells LendingLife. “I love that Movement invests in its communities, loves and cares for its people, and at the same time, operates an incredibly successful, well-capitalized, independent mortgage business that is changing this industry for the better with an open heart.”

According to a press release from Movement, Stryker has personally originated more than $1 billion during his entire mortgage career and overseen teams that have originated more than $7 billion. He is licensed in Washington, Oregon and Idaho and recently performed onstage at GR Palooza in Seattle.