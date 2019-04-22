Just over 18 months ago, Lone Wolf Technologies, a provider of residential real estate software, expanded its offerings when it acquired Instanet Solutions, a provider of transaction management, electronic forms, and eSignature solutions for the real estate industry.

And now, Lone Wolf is at it again.

Lone Wolf announced Monday that it acquired zipLogix, which also provides transaction management, electronic forms, and eSignature solutions for the real estate industry.

The zipLogix platform, which includes the company’s transaction management software (zipForm, zipTMS, and zipVault), will all be available through Lone Wolf’s platform.

“The zipLogix platform will be added to Lone Wolf's transaction management portfolio, which currently includes TransactionDesk, a complete transaction management solution used by over 500,000 real estate professionals,” Lone Wolf said in its announcement.

According to the company, Lone Wolf plans to “immediately” work to integrate zipForm with brokerWOLF, the company’s back office and accounting platform, to give zipForm users a “fully integrated transaction management-to-back office solution.”

Lone Wolf said that it will also move to use existing zipForm integrations and bring them to TransactionDesk users to “drive greater efficiencies for agents and brokers.”

Collectively, Lone Wolf and zipLogix service over 1.4 million real estate agents, 20,000 offices, and 1,000 multiple listing services and associations in the U.S. and Canada.

zipLogix’s offerings are currently provided to members of the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors as a benefit of their membership, and the companies say that those offerings will continue after zipLogix is folded into Lone Wolf.

“Today, we are taking another momentous step in keeping Realtors at the center of the transaction,” said Jared Martin, the 2019 CAR president.

“In a rapidly shifting and highly competitive business environment, it is imperative that we leverage leading technologies and business systems to best serve the interests of our Realtor members,” Martin continued.

“This acquisition represents a historic move in terms of combining the formidable strengths of two of this industry’s leading technology platforms,” Martin added. “Lone Wolf shares CAR’s commitment to preserving Realtor Interests, and as such, we are extremely pleased and confident that Lone Wolf will continue to expand upon the strong foundation that zipLogix has built within the Realtor community by ensuring that its technology platforms provide unparalleled value to all Realtors.”

According to the companies, more than 125 million forms and 23 million signings are created on the two platforms each year.

“I couldn't be more excited to welcome zipLogix to Lone Wolf,” Lone Wolf CEO Jack Blaha said.

“This acquisition is important for the real estate industry and the customers we serve. With more solutions and integrations available, zipLogix’s enormous network of brokerages and agents will soon have the opportunity to leverage an unparalleled end-to-end platform from lead to close,” Blaha added. “By combining our resources, we will be able to accelerate development on both platforms while providing greater choice and integration capabilities to the thousands of brokers and agents served through our MLS, association, and brokerage clients.”

Mark Peterson, 2019 chair of zipLogix’s board of directors, said that the company is “excited” to be joining Lone Wolf.

“We are excited to be a part of a top caliber technology provider who shares the same ethos of offering best-in-class transaction solutions for the hundreds of thousands of agents and brokers who use zipLogix transaction products,” Peterson said. “We believe this acquisition positions our Realtor members exceedingly well for future growth and offers significant opportunity to enhance and streamline the transaction.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.