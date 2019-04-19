Super, a home repair subscription service, announced recently that it raised $20 million to expand its service into new markets.

Super is currently available in Austin, Texas; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Phoenix; San Antonio, Texas; and Washington, D.C.

Homeowners subscribe to the service, which both covers the cost of repairs on several common household appliances and manages the repair process on other items.

According to the company, all of its service plans cover built-in microwaves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges, ovens, cooktops, and refrigerator/freezers.

Additional packages cover HVAC systems, water heaters, electrical, plumbing, and other items.

The company was founded in 2015 and has now raised a total of $30 million.

According to the company, it plans to use the investment to add new locations based on market demand, as well as for hiring and technology development.

“After purchasing my first home, it struck me that homeownership itself is a lot more stressful due to the lack of insight and visibility into unforeseen home-related expenses,” Jorey Ramer, Super CEO and founder, said. “Our vision is to help homeowners own like a renter, by insuring more of the risks associated with owning a home.”

This latest funding, the company’s Series B, was led by Aquiline Technology Growth, an early- and growth-stage fund managed by Aquiline Capital Partners.

Also participating were Munich Re Ventures (which also participated in Super’s Series A), Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Moderne Ventures, 8VC, QIA, and Solon Mack Capital.

“Super has developed an effective, convenient platform to provide premium care and repair services for homeowners,” said Max Chee of ATG. “Super is tackling an industry that is ripe for innovation with a smart, technology-forward approach, and we are excited to work with Jorey and the rest of the team at Super to help continue that exciting trajectory.”