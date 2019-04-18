LoanLogics has announced that its president and COO, Bill Neville, will take over the role of CEO from Brian Fitzpatrick.

As CEO, Neville will continue to oversee operations and software development while directing the company’s growth strategies.

Neville joined the LoanLogics board of directors in 2017 and its executive team in 2018.

Prior to joining LoanLogics, he served as North American president for Finastra, and was a board director and president of U.S. business at D+H, where he played an important role in the company’s acquisition of various companies, including Mortgagebot, Avista Solutions and Harland Financial.

“All of us at LoanLogics would like to thank Brian for his contributions to the company and our mission to improve transparency, accuracy and quality within the mortgage process,” said Howard Conyack Jr., founder and chairman of LoanLogics. “Under Bill’s leadership, we will continue to focus on operational excellence and drive technology development to remain at the forefront of industry innovation for years to come.”

“It’s a great time to be leading and guiding the future of LoanLogics, which is brighter than ever,” said Neville. “While lenders continue to struggle with high loan production costs and shrinking profitability, the investments we’ve made will enable our clients to reduce costs while improving the quality and salability of loans.”