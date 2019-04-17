It’s that time of year again – the time when we celebrate how women have changed the housing industry, paved a path for those who came after them and continue to lead the industry.

The HousingWire Women of Influence award is now open for nominations.

This is HousingWire’s ninth annual installment celebrating the industry’s leading women and their commitment to moving the U.S. housing economy forward. The award has become an industry standard, and the leaders who make our list each year represent an elite and special group.

Hurry and nominate your candidate (or yourself), nominations close on April 26, 2019.

But before you nominate, take a look at the questions below for answers to frequently asked questions and a few tips on how to win the award.

My candidate won before, can they win again?

Generally, the Women of Influence recognition is a once-in-a-lifetime award. Has anyone won more than once? Yes. But it’s rare and only in cases where their position changed dramatically from the year of the first award.

How does the selection process work?

After we receive a nomination, the HousingWire editorial review board will individually read each submission to vet candidacy, and then meet as a panel select the finalists. The review board will look for achievements and professional success over the last 12 months. We will consider lifetime accomplishments in assessing a nomination, but are more focused on recent influence and accomplishments.

What should I focus on in my nomination?

I can’t speak for every member of the review board or give away the secret sauce to why each candidate is chosen. However, as an insider, I can give you a slight peek under the hood. Our Women of Influence award honors those that not only have high personal accomplishments but also have an impact in the housing industry overall. Show off your nominee’s leadership skills, what they have done to change the industry and how they impact the work of others around them.

Most of all – have fun with it! What is it about your candidate that made you think they deserve to win this award? Help us see that through your nomination.

For answers to more frequently asked questions, click here and scroll to the bottom.

And remember to nominate your candidate before the nomination period closes!