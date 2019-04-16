Commercial real estate giant CBRE announced that Leah Stearns will be joining the company as its next chief financial officer.

Stearns, who previously served as the senior vice president and CFO for American Tower Corporation’s U.S. division, will join CBRE on May 15. In her role, Stearns will oversee CBRE’s global finance and accounting organization and will be based in Dallas, according to the company.

“Leah will bring tremendous capabilities to CBRE. She is an exceptional executive who has risen rapidly in her career and has had significant responsibilities in financial management, operational leadership and international activities. Her background is well suited to help us drive our strategy,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE president and CEO.

Stearns is stepping into the role as the company’s current CFO, James Groch, transitions his focus on responsibilities as the company’s global group president and chief investment officer. Groch’s primary duties will now be to lead the company’s merger-and-acquisition activities and allocating capital into its real estate investments businesses, the company explained in a press release.