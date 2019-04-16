Reverse mortgages may be the most misunderstood – and the most maligned – financial product out there.

But for those who are certain they are simply a scam, shrug off your perceptions for a moment and consider this: Would the U.S. government really endorse a scam for the last 30 years?

Not likely.

Reverse mortgages were established by the Reagan administration as a pilot program in 1989 to help seniors access their home equity in order to finance their retirement years and afford to stay in their homes as they age.

By definition, a reverse mortgage – also known as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM – is a financial product for homeowners 62 and older that allows borrowers to convert a portion of the home’s equity into cash without incurring monthly payments.

While the loans are made by private mortgage lenders, they are insured by the federal government, which guarantees that borrowers will never owe more than the house is worth.

And, for as long as the borrower lives, he or she can remain in the home so long as they make property tax and insurance payments, keep the home in good repair, and retain it as their primary residence.

At their core, reverse mortgages are a public policy as they provide a clear social good by creating a financial solution for aging homeowners.

In fact, the United States is not the only country that offers reverse mortgages as a means to assist their aging population. A number of countries around the world have similar equity-release programs for seniors, including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, the U.K., South Korea, China and India.

The idea is simple: Allow aging citizens to access their own pent-up wealth to support themselves in their later years rather than drain government resources.

Why, then, do reverse mortgages in the U.S. have such a bad rap? There are a couple of common theories.

First, when the loan was introduced, it wasn’t properly regulated, and a few bad apples tainted the waters. In some cases, seniors were not properly informed of the loan’s terms, and in others, the proceeds were used to purchase other financial products. Protections have since been put into place to prevent both of these scenarios.

Second, when a borrower spends all the proceeds and cannot pay property taxes, for example, the loan defaults and they may face foreclosure. The resulting news headline – something like, ‘Reverse mortgage leads senior to foreclosure’ – is clearly damaging. Now, the rules require borrowers with shaky credit to set aside funds for the payment of such obligations.

Third, in the past, homeowners have taken a reverse mortgage, but their spouses have not, usually because they were not of the qualifying age. In these cases, they were taken off the title and, when the borrower passed away, were forced to vacate the property. Again, regulations have since been put into place to prevent this, ensuring that non-borrowing spouses can remain on the title and retain ownership of the home.

Reverse mortgages are unique, and over the years they presented a number of unforeseen problems that regulators have had to address. But while the issues have largely been solved, the sour scent of foul play lingers.

To clear the air, here is a list of facts specifically curated to address the questions of what, exactly, is a reverse mortgage: