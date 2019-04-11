Simplifile, a provider of real estate documentation and technologies for mortgage lenders, recently announced it has promoted Mark Moats to vice president of national accounts.

Moats has worked with the company for nearly 13 years, most recently serving as a regional sales director.

Notably, he also has more than 20 years of experience in title-related fields, previously serving as the president and owner of MortgagePro Financial Services.

In his new role, Moats is expected to secure and grow Simplifile’s national and large regional settlement agent relationships for e-recording and collaboration services, the company said in a press release.

“Mark’s priority is to assure our continued dominance in the e-recording space with an assigned book of business based on parent organization relationships and decision-making,” Simplifile Vice President of Sales Vicki DiPasquale said. “As we have seen, there are mergers and acquisitions throughout the country that have created a need for someone who can dedicate their time to creating a business-to-business relationship with these growing companies that is about more than just the price of the next e-recording document."

Moats said he is honored to be working with a group of extremely important and valued customers.

“I look forward to enhancing the relationships Simplifile has already established with these organizations and helping them understand the full scope of services Simplifile offers so that they can utilize them to their maximum benefit.”

