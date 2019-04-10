In what may be a sign of just how sensitive borrowers are to fluctuations in mortgage rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed mortgage applications declined further for the week ending on April 5, 2019, following a slight uptick in mortgage rates.

Per the latest data from the MBA's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey, on an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index retreated 5.6% from the previous week.

“Mortgage rates inched back up last week but remain substantially lower than they were in the second half of last year,” MBA Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni said. “As quickly as refinance activity increased in recent weeks, it backed down again in response to the rise in rates.”

“However, this spring’s lower borrowing costs, coupled with the strong job market, continue to push purchase application volume much higher,” Fratantoni continued. “Purchase applications are now up more than 13% compared to last year at this time.”

The Refinance Index fell backwards 11% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index moved forward 1% from a week ago and is also 13% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 1% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: