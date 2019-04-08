WFG National Title Insurance Company, a Portland-based title insurance and real estate settlement services provider, hired Julie Curlen to lead its New York agency team.

From WFG’s new Manhattan office, Curlen and her team will service the company’s title clients throughout New York state.

Curlen has more than 30 years of experience in the title insurance industry, working previously as CFO and agency district manager for another firm in the field.

“Julie is a great addition to our team,” said WFG Executive Vice President Gene Rebadow. “We welcome her superb leadership skills and title insurance experience in heading up our New York agency office.”