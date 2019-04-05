Merchants Capital recently announced it expanded its mortgage banking division, appointing Lisa Lundeen and Toni Gilbert to newly created roles.

Working out of the company’s Saint Paul, Minnesota, office, Lundeen joins Merchants Capital as its vice president of government-sponsored enterprise portfolio management and Gilbert joins as the vice president of insurance compliance.

“We’re excited to have Lisa and Toni in these newly created positions as we continue to expand our Twin Cities office with top talent,” Merchants Capital President Michael Dury said. “Providing great service to our customers is, and always will be, a top priority at Merchants Capital. Lisa and Toni’s unique backgrounds give them an excellent perspective that will greatly impact our day-to-day activities and allow us to deliver a better product to our customers.”

Lundeen is an industry veteran with more than 12 years of multifamily servicing and asset management experience, including a background in both permanent and construction loans. In her new positio n, Lundeen will be responsible for improving company procedures, as well as leading the implementation of a new servicing and database management applications.

With more than 16 years of experience in both insurance compliance and multifamily escrow, Gilbert is expected to help Merchants Capital streamline loan and post-closing insurance renewals. Furthermore, her responsibilities will also include reviewing insurance information, ensuring the company complies with Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and the Department of Housing and Urban Development standards.

