HouseCanary, a real estate technology company and a HousingWire Tech100 winner, recently announced Niti Bashambu (pictured) joined the company as its new chief product officer.

In this new role, Bashambu will oversee the overall development of products derived from HouseCanary’s platform, the company said in a press release.

“Niti’s long track record of success and expertise in product strategy makes her the ideal candidate to shepherd our product offerings as we continue to scale the business,” HouseCanary CEO and Co- founder Jeremy Sicklick said. “We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to the contributions she will make as we continue to set the industry standard in valuation accuracy."

Prior to joining HouseCanary, Bashambu served as the chief analytics officer at IAC Applications, where she was instrumental in creating scalable, data-driven strategies to achieve sustainable growth for the company.

Bashambu said she is looking forward to playing a key role in the development of HouseCanary’s next generation of product offerings.

“HouseCanary has raised the bar for residential real estate valuations, setting a new benchmark for accuracy with their unparalleled product platform,” Bashambu said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at this pivotal moment in the company’s development.”

