Finance of America Reverse has hired Dan Hultquist as vice president of organizational development.

As such, the veteran reverse mortgage trainer will play a crucial role in developing the lender’s training and educational materials across channels, including those for professional partners in financial planning and real estate.

Hultquist is the author of "Understanding Reverse – Simplifying the Reverse Mortgage," which is a guide to reverse mortgages used by both consumers and industry professionals looking to better understand the product.

Sponsor Content

Previously, Hultquist worked as VP of education and organizational development for Live Well Financial. A Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional, Hultquist is the co-chair of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association’s Education Committee and teaches continuing education courses for CRMPs.

“FAR is committed to ensuring that each client has complete confidence when they incorporate a reverse mortgage loan into their broader retirement roadmap. Dan is key to that educational process,” said Sherry Apanay, chief development officer at FAR.

“He brings an unrivaled knowledge of the industry coupled with a unique ability to drive greater awareness and understanding of these products that he customizes for different audiences through his illustrative educational and training programs,” Apanay continued.