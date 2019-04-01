Wipro Gallagher Solutions’ NetOxygen provides automation, smart configuration and access to digital tools.

NetOxygen’s Business Suite delivers a lending platform for correspondent lenders that streamlines the entire loan purchase process. It provides sellers access to pricing, reporting, interfaces and imaging, thereby reducing cycle time for review and purchase. During the past year, the company made key product enhancements to the LOS, resulting in significant productivity growth for its users. In 2018, NetOxygen reduced closing times by 40%, decreased origination costs by 33% and saw between 8% and 15% annual growth in loan origination volume.