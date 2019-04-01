Powered by the Mortgage Playbook, a collection of more than 100 campaigns and workflows, this company’s CRM helps loan officers grow their business by creating better relationships with clients.

Included in the Mortgage Playbook are mortgage and loan campaigns, client-centric campaigns, referral partner campaigns, marketing campaigns and all of the pre-built forms and reports needed. Some of the company’s clients report seeing their loans-closed numbers grow by more than 800% within the first year of using Whiteboard Mortgage CRM. Whiteboard clients reported substantial benefits in both time-saved and organizational streamlining.