WestVM is a single, web-based vendor management portal giving lenders the ability to order and receive as many as six different real estate services at a time with the touch of a button.

These services include title insurance, appraisals and AVMs, 4506-T forms and income verifications, flood certifications and notary services. WestVM can be used as a standalone solution or integrated into a lender’s loan origination system. The solution also provides custom vendor reporting and vendor performance, while all data and documents are stored securely in a centralized location. WestVM provides real-time pricing for appraisals, title insurance policies and other services that is fed directly into the lender’s LOS. WestVM is integrated with more than 50 different vendors and several of the largest LOS providers.