Total Expert’s marketing platform, Marketing Operation System, enables lenders to go beyond traditional CRM systems to deliver automated and personalized customer journeys and improve the customer experience.

The platform’s open API allows lenders to leverage data from corporate applications, lead capture services and consumer lending applications. Total Expert’s MOS is built on a compliance framework designed specifically for the regulations of the mortgage industry and centralizes multi-channel marketing, giving lenders and loan officers the ability to go to market quicker —and track and report on all marketing activities.