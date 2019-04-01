Tavant VELOX is an artificial intelligence-powered digital lending platform with intelligent automation, fulfillment efficiency improvement and overall digital simplification.

Tavant’s products are full life cycle digital lending solutions and drive collaboration among all key participants in the real estate acquisition and lending process. FinXperience is the flagship platform in the Tavant VELOX suite of products. The FinXperience platform provides a full digital loan process from lead management, electronic disclosures, detailed loan status, conditions management, document upload and comprehensive alerts/notifications across the lending value chain. Those using FinXperience saw a 60% growth in consumer engagement on the portal, with over 70% submitting their loans through the point of sale platform.