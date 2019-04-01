Spruce is a technology-driven real estate services company that provides title and closing services to enable real estate and mortgage transactions across the U.S.

The company uses a proprietary software platform that leverages intelligent automation and gives the company the ability to adapt to changes quickly. The company can deliver the entire title and closing process – from Loan Estimate-ready quotes to scheduling and funding – via a modern REST API. Spruce has also automated the escrow process to the point where funding is at the touch of a button, meaning borrowers, real estate agents and other parties get their money quicker and more securely.