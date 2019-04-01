In this day and age, borrowers expect simple digital experiences.

For this reason, Snapdocs built a flexible product, created to account for lender signing preferences and work with the existing process. Powered by machine learning technology, Snapdocs is the only platform designed to manage all closings, creating a consistent and unified experience for all participants involved in the mortgage closing process. Lenders can configure Snapdocs based on their workflows, document preferences and investor requirements. The automation suite is designed to scale, enabling lenders to grow their volume. Currently, Snapdocs processes over half a million transactions per year, equating to around 5% of all residential real estate transactions. In October 2018, First American announced that Snapdocs would power their eclosing solution.