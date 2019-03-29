Fortune and Great Place to Work have released the winners of this year’s award for the best workplaces in financial services.

The list features companies both large and small that are known for valuing their employees and championing innovation, which is determined in part by the review of thousands of anonymous employee surveys.

Here are the companies operating in the mortgage space that made the cut:

Large company category:

No. 3: Veterans United Home Loans

Veterans United employees say the company is focused on people, value and purpose – not just on making money. An impressive 97% of its 2,367 employees said it’s a great place to work because the company cares deeply about its customers, team members and community.

No. 6: PrimeLending

At this Dallas-based lender, staff go out of their way to help their team members, employees say, with 94% of the 2,902 employees calling PrimeLending a great place to work because the honest and ethical management makes them feel welcome.

No. 7: Navy Federal Credit Union

The vast majority of the 16,300 employees,at the Navy Federal Credit Union say this is a great place to work because of the companies “special and unique” benefits and because of the excellent customer service it provides.

No. 8: Bell Bank

This Fargo, North Dakota-based company has 1,150 employees who rank the bank as a great place to work because of the contribution it makes to the community and because of the stellar example set by its top-notch executives.

No. 11: New American Funding

With nearly 3,000 employees, this California based-lender achieves its high ranking for making staff feel valued. Employees also praise their competent management and feel proud to say they work there.

No. 12: Quicken Loans

This mortgage behemoth boasts a team of 15,300, and 91% of them say Quicken Loans is a great place to work. Most laud the company for its contributions to local communities, while other praise the facilities for creating a good work environment.

No. 15: Cornerstone Home Lending

Most of the 1,600 employees at Cornerstone feel proud to work at this Houston-based company, where 95% of the staff feels they are provided with the appropriate resources to excel in their work.

No. 19: Bank of America

About 82% of those working at this massive lending institution say this is a great place to work, with most citing the company’s contribution to communities as its biggest bonus.

No. 20: First Horizon National Corp.

This Tennessee-based institution has 5,530 employees who praise the company for making staff feel welcome. And no wonder: It has been recognized on multiple occasions as one of the best places to work for women, people of color and working parents.

No. 23 First American Financial Corporation

A provider of data and analytics for the mortgage space, First American was lauded by its 12,350 employees for its great facilities, ethical management, welcoming attitude, and abundant resources to help team members do their jobs.

No. 24: Third Federal Savings & Loan

At Third Federal Savings & Loan, employees say they are treated like family, with 96% of them calling the Ohio-based lender a great place to work.

Small and medium company category:

No. 3: Evergreen Home Loans

Of the 812 employees at this Washington-based lender, 95% call it a great place to work. Most cite the welcoming atmosphere, excellent customer service and quality facilities as reasons why.

No. 10: Allied Mortgage Group

Almost 100% of the 216 employees at this Pennsylvania-based lender cite excellent management as the reason why they love working here. Another point in management’s favor: employees say they are allowed to work from home when necessary.

No. 19: Nations Lending Corporation

Most of the 771 employees at this Ohio-based lender credit the company for fostering individuality and providing them with the tools for success. An impressive 96% said they felt like they could be themselves in their workplace.

No. 21: Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Of the 342 staff members at this Utah-based company, 96% said the facilities were a major selling point. Most also felt that they were given considerable responsibility in their jobs, and that they were able to take time off from work when necessary.

No. 22: Richwood Bank

The 130 employees at this Ohio bank gave their company rave reviews. Every single employee polled said they were proud to work there, felt good about the company’s community contributions, rated the customer service as excellent, and said team members celebrate special events in the office.

A complete list of the best workplaces in financial services can be found here.