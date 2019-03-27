Mortgage applications rose once again for the week ending on March 22 2019, according to the newest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

On an unadjusted basis, the Market Composite Index climbed 8.9% from the previous week.

MBA Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan said the spring buying season is off to a strong start.

Sponsor Content

“Thanks to an unexpectedly large drop in mortgage rates following last week’s FOMC meeting, purchase applications jumped 6% and refinance applications surged over 12%,” Kan continued. “Rates dropped across all loan types, and the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now more than 70 basis points below last November’s peak.”

Furthermore, Kan notes that the average loan size increased to new highs for both purchase and refinance loans, as borrowers with – or seeking – larger loans tend to be more reactive to the drop in rates.

The Refinance Index slightly grew a whopping 12% from the previous week and the unadjusted Purchase Index increased 7% from a week ago and is also 4% higher than the same week in 2018. Lastly, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index moved forward 6% from the week before.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of this week's mortgage application data: