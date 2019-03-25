Gateway Mortgage Group has hired Joe Siegel as chief banking officer.

As such, Siegel will oversee company’s commercial, consumer and specialty lending activities as well as its retail banking services.

Prior to joining Gateway, Siegal – who has more than 35 years of banking experience – was managing director of corporate finance at Everett Advisory Partners. He has also held senior leadership roles at BBVA North America, BBVA Compass and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The move is the fifth executive hire the company has made in the last several months amid news that it is shuttering its California branches and laying off dozens of its retail employees.

It’s all part of the lead-up to its pending merger with Oklahoma-based Farmers Exchange Bank, which was approved last month by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Together, the two companies will create Gateway First Bank, which Gateway said will aim to provide a broader suite banking services for consumers and business. It will operate mortgage loan offices across the country and maintain its bank branches throughout Oklahoma.

“Joe has had a distinguished career in banking, holding leadership roles in commercial, corporate and private wealth lending at a variety of institutions” said Gateway CEO Stephen Curry. “He has a proven track record of revenue generation, relationship management, and advisory services. We are excited to welcome him to Gateway and he is a core part of the team we have assembled to achieve our strategic objectives.”