LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, recently announced Sudhir Nair joined the company as its executive vice president and chief information officer.

In this new role, Nair will be responsible for optimizing and managing the overall operation of LoanCare's IT department.

“We are excited to have Sudhir join our executive team. Given his expertise, we're confident that he will help take our business to the next level," LoanCare President Dave Worrall said. "We are committed to innovation and providing the best digital mortgage experience for our customers and clients and we look forward to seeing how Sudhir can position us for the future."

Nair has more than two decades of experience in the mortgage and consumer lending industry, most recently serving as the executive vice president and chief information officer at Xome.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to join a company like LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, one that has such a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class service to its customers," Nair said. "I look forward to leveraging my skill set and building on its great success."

