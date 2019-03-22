Fannie Mae has brought on former CoreLogic exec Stergios “Terry” Theologides to serve as EVP, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Theologides worked previously as CoreLogic’s SVP, general counsel and secretary. There, he helped guide strategic initiatives and advised on matters related to compliance, information security and enterprise risk.

Prior to his time at CoreLogic, Theologides was EVP and general counsel for Morgan Stanley’s U.S. residential mortgage business and was a member of the Federal Reserve Board’s Consumer Advisory Council.

“Terry joins the Fannie Mae leadership team with an impressive background of legal and management experience, combined with a broad and deep understanding of the mortgage, real estate, and financial services sectors,” said Fannie Mae’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Hugh Frater.

“Terry is a thoughtful leader with a proven track record as a strong general counsel with extensive experience managing high-performing, client-focused teams,” Frater continued. “He will play an important leadership role in helping us achieve our strategic priorities as we continue our work with customers and partners to increase the supply of affordable housing and drive innovation in the mortgage industry.”