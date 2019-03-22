New York-based commercial real estate firm Savills Studley Inc. announced this week it has shortened its name and rebranded as Savills.

The change aligns the U.S. arm of the company’s business with the global platform of parent company London-based Savills plc, it explained in a press release.

"The transition builds on our 65-year legacy as the leading tenant advisory firm in the U.S.," said Savills’ North American Chairman and CEO Mitchell Steir. "From workplace strategy to labor analytics, the needs of occupiers and investors are evolving and growing geographically. This change of our name to Savills reaffirms our commitment to providing comprehensive services and solutions that drive profitability and productivity for our clients, whether they are around the corner or on the other side of the globe."

"Just as our previously announced merger with Studley strengthened our presence in North America, the Savills branding signals to our clients, domestically and globally, that our specialists can seamlessly provide leading real estate expertise delivered locally but linked worldwide," Global CEO of Savills Mark Ridley said. "This transition highlights our significant growth in the U.S. and Canada, and further complements our existing leading positions across EMEA and the Asia Pacific markets."

Since the Studley merger, Savills said it has increased its North American presence, acquiring several brokerage offices, teams and consultants across the country. Over the past five years, the company said its transactional revenue has increased by more than 55%.



"As Savills, we remain dedicated to our history and expertise in tenant advisory services," said North American President Mitch Rudin. "We are investing heavily in innovative client technologies like our award-winning intelligence platform Knowledge Cubed, and our office and advisory service Workthere. And we will continue to enhance our chosen areas of commercial real estate, including capital markets, to deliver our clients the most value possible."