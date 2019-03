The global economy is in distress, and America’s quickly approaching what many perceive to be a recession. As consumers grapple with the financial woes of an economic downturn, the U.S. housing market is beginning to show signs of a slowdown.

I sat down with Lakeside Bank’s Vice President and Mortgage Sales Manager Todd Probasco to discuss the housing market’s changing landscape, and how the mortgage industry can best navigate these storms. See what we have to say in the video below: