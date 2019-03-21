Fannie Mae has announced the appointment of Karin Kimbrough and Brian Brooks to its board of directors.

Kimbrough is assistant treasurer for Google. Prior to that, she served as managing director and head of Macroeconomic Policy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and as director of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Monitoring Function in the Markets Group. She also worked as an economist and strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Brooks is chief legal officer of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. He previously served as Fannie Mae's executive VP, general counsel and corporate secretary. He has also worked at OneWest Bank and at the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP.

Sponsor Content

“I am pleased to welcome Karin and Brian to the Fannie Mae board of directors,” said Jonathan Plutzik, chairman of the board. “We will benefit greatly from their unique insights and perspective as the company delivers on its mission to provide liquidity to the mortgage market and support access to credit and affordable housing for families across the country.”

Hugh Frater, interim CEO, also weighed in.

“Karin and Brian are the right additions to our board as we continue finding innovative ways to make housing more affordable while driving digital transformation of the mortgage experience for our customers and partners,” said Frater. “Their deep experience in technology and banking will complement the expertise of their peers on the board as they help guide us toward achieving our corporate priorities.”