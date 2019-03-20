When we started planning our second annual engage.marketing event, our goal was to design a very practical conference that would give marketers the information and insight they need to succeed in this purchase market so they can Play to Win.

To that end, we invited marketing leaders from 10 lenders to serve on our advisory board, and asked them:

What is the single greatest challenge facing mortgage marketers this year?

What’s the most impactful solution you are working with right now, and why? Is there a problem you have that there doesn’t seem to be a solution for?

Which social channels are most important for reaching your customers? How has your strategy changed in the last year?

What topic do you wish we would have a session on?

What’s important for marketers to know when it comes to referral relationships?

We took their answers — some were pages long! — and developed our session topics around their insights, ensuring tangible benefits for our attendees.

So, what is the single greatest challenge facing mortgage marketers right now? The most common answer: How to do more with less. That answer didn’t end up as a session, but rather as marching orders informing how we approach every one of the sessions — how do marketers accomplish social selling, content marketing, branding, etc. when their budget might be smaller or they have less staff than last year?

And that mantra has spurred us to seek speakers from a range of companies — the solutions for a top 25 HMDA lender won’t likely be the same as the solution a stand-alone marketer needs and we want a range of perspectives and potential solutions.

Armed with those insights, we've packed a ton of content into the day-and-a-half summit covering topics that include referral marketing, personal branding, content marketing, how to build a marketing tech stack, how to use video, podcasts and voice effectively, and so much more. We're very excited to host what is shaping up to be a meeting of some of the smartest, most successful mortgage marketers in the business.

Check out the full agenda and don't wait to reserve your seat — our early bird pricing expires after March 31.