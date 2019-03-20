Credit Plus has hired Jane House as vice president of Data Solutions.

As such, the mortgage industry veteran will support the 2017 Tech100 winner’s mission to broaden its application of risk management and portfolio retention tools for mortgage servicers. House will also assist the company with vendor management.

Credit Plus said House, who has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, is a mortgage data specialist whose expertise includes blending credit information and public record data “to create innovative client solutions.”

“Jane is a highly respected and connected industry leader. Her incredible depth and knowledge in prescreen marketing and expanded data solutions will assist in further strengthening our offerings,” said Credit Plus Managing Partner Greg Holmes.

“Bringing Jane aboard is an example of our commitment to helping lenders and mortgage servicers apply data effectively so they can monitor loans throughout the life of loan and retain their portfolios,” Holmes added.