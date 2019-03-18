Nationwide Mortgage Bankers recently announced it named Robert Jayne as the company’s new executive vice president of sales.

"I am very excited to welcome Rob Jayne into the NMB family,” Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Founder Richard Steinberg said. “He's an all-around great leader and mortgage visionary. We look forward to doing great things.”

Jayne is an industry veteran with more 25 years of experience in the reverse mortgage industry, most recently serving as the vice president of InterContinental Capital Group. Notably, Jayne has been designated as a Certified Reverse Mortgage Professional by the National Reverse Mortgage Lending Association.

Jayne said he is thrilled to join forces with Nationwide Mortgage Bankers.

“NMB and I share the same vision and goals for a long-term growth plan. A modern technology platform that makes the mortgage process streamlined is the key to large volume and success."

