NorthStar Commercial Partners recently announced the appointment of Brian Dietz as the company’s new director of development.

Dietz is an industry veteran with 15 years of experience in the real estate market.

Prior to joining Northstar, Dietz worked for several real estate organizations, including Opus Development Company, Black Creek Group, Lauth Group and Prologis.

Sponsor Content

“We're excited for Brian to join the Northstar team," Northstar Commercial Partners Founder and CEO Brian Watson said." His extensive experience in commercial real estate development will undoubtedly help to drive our organization's continued growth in the U.S. market, as we construct and own office, medical, industrial, senior care, data centers and mixed-use properties on a speculative basis and for businesses.”

Notably, Northstar also announced that former Director of Development Don Marcotte will remain as a partner in various development deals.

Marcotte, who has been with the company since 2009, will now focus primarily on growing NorthStar’s development relationships locally and nationally.

